Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Newcastle United scouts have watched the 25-year-old defender extensively the season and they are convinced that he could be a key player for them over the coming seasons.

Newcastle are hoping to bring in a specialist left-back and the Fulham defender could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Eddie Howe has had to use Dan Burn as his left-back this season and Robinson would be a more natural fit for that role.

The United States international is likely to be tempted if Newcastle come calling at the end of the season.

The Magpies have a good chance of securing Champions League qualification and the 25-year-old will want to experience European football with them. It would be a major step up in his career.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Premier League leaders Manchester City are keen on signing the player as well.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince the 25-year-old to move to St James’s Park at the end of the season.

The defender has a contract at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2024 and Fulham could be forced to consider a potential sale if he does not renew his contract with them in the coming seasons.

With just one year left on his contract at the end of the season, the defender could be available for a reasonable price