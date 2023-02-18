Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs keen on signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the French club at the end of the season and Fichajes claims that the player is on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and if they manage to finish in the top four, they will need to bring in better quality players in the summer so that they can compete in the Champions league.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they will be hoping to put together a squad capable of winning the Premier League soon. The addition of Neymar could improve them immensely.

The 31-year-old is one of the best players in the world and he has been in fantastic form this season. Neymar has 17 goals and 16 assists across all competitions this season and he is versatile enough to play in a number of attacking roles.

The Brazilian international will add goals, flair and creativity in the final third.

The likes of Allan Saint-maximin have been largely underwhelming this season and Neymar could take up his role as the left-sided winger and make a huge difference in the attack for Eddie Howe’s side.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince the Brazilian international to move to St James’ Park, especially when other big clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are in the race.