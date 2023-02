Newcastle are plotting a big summer move to sign a centre-back partner for Sven Botman.

Botman has been a revelation since signing for Newcastle last summer. The North-East club have one of the best defensive records in the Premier League, with Botman a key reason.

Now, according to Football Insider, Newcastle are looking to splash the cash in the summer to sign a new defensive partner for Botman.

The report also names Piero Hincapie, who would cost Newcastle in the region of £50m.