Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a fresh contract offer for fan-favourite Dan Burn.

The defender has played a pivotal role in Eddie Howe’s project at St James’ Park and Newcastle’s sensational resurgence over the past season.

Burn began his youth career with the Magpies back in 2003 before playing for several clubs across England in his senior career; Darlington, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Brighton and Hove Albion. He returned to his boyhood club in January 2022 and has since been an irreplaceable member of the starting line-up.

Burn’s crucial goal in Cup semi-final

The 30-year-old netted a memorable opening goal against Leicester City in this season’s Carabao Cup semi-final, in which Howe’s men progressed to the final. They face Manchester United on Sunday, February 26 at Wembley – their first final since 1999.

Football Insider has reported that the Newcastle board will try and tie the Englishman down to an extended deal imminently, just weeks after securing Kieran Trippier’s future at the club.