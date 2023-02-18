Newcastle’s Eddie Howe makes unwanted history after Liverpool defeat

Newcastle were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool on Saturday night at St. James’ Park in what was an awful match for Eddie Howe, and the Magpies boss will not want to hear the history he has just made.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in the first half helped the Reds to all three points but more of a worry for Howe was the red card Nick Pope received, which means the goalkeeper will miss the Carabao Cup final against Man United next Sunday.

The defeat was only Newcastle’s second all season, both coming against Liverpool, and it means that Howe is the first manager in history to lose 10 consecutive league meetings with the Reds.

The Merseyside club are proving to be Howe’s bogey team and luckily for him, it is the last time they will meet this season.

The stat is an incredible one considering the length of time it spans and how big a club Liverpool are meaning they have inflicted defeat on many a coach.

It is certain that this won’t bother the Newcastle boss in the slightest, but nobody wants their name beside unwanted records.