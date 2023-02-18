‘Really poor’ – Carragher slams ‘awful’ Liverpool weakness despite Newcastle victory

Liverpool won back-to-back games for the first time since December on Saturday night as the Reds defeated Newcastle 2-0 at St. James’ Park, but Jamie Carragher was not happy with everything he saw from his old club.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo gave Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points but the performance was not a spectacular one and if it wasn’t for Alisson, Newcastle would have certainly been on the scoresheet.

One thing Jamie Carragher noticed whilst commenting on the clash for Sky Sports, was how Liverpool defended set pieces and was not happy with what he was seeing.

“Liverpool’s defending on set pieces has been absolutely shocking today. Really poor,” the pundit said during the match.

He also criticised his former side’s defence: “It is too easy to get at Liverpool.”

Liverpool’s weakness in defence is something Real Madrid will try to exploit on Tuesday night in the Champions League as it is unlikely that Klopp can fix it between now and then as it is something that has been present all season.