Leeds United are on the verge of a takeover with 49ers enterprises set to take full control of the club.

A report from Football Insider claims that owner Andrea Radrizzani has now agreed on a deal with the 49ers that will allow them to take full control of the Premier League club. They will have an option for a full takeover by January 2024 as well.

However, the transition of power will be completed by the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the source of the funds and post-takeover board structure are yet to be decided.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds are armed with a substantial transfer watchlist following the takeover. The squad is in definite need of an overhaul and Leeds will need funds to bring in better players.

The fans will certainly be hoping that the investment can help restore Leeds to their former glories in the coming seasons.

The Whites have certainly impressed in the Premier League since their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa but they have endured a difficult campaign this year and it remains to be seen whether they can steer clear of relegation and preserve their status as a Premier League club.