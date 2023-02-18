Supercomputer has now revealed Arsenal’s chances of winning the league after Man City defeat

A supercomputer has now revealed Arsenal’s chances of winning the league following their defeat to Manchester City earlier this week.

Manchester City travelled to London to face title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday night, and they were sent home with all three points.

It wasn’t a vintage Manchester City performance, with Arsenal dominating possession, but Pep Guardiola’s side did what they had to to get the win.

Now, according to FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, Arsenal have a 34% chance of winning the league after their defeat to Manchester City.