Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

The 29-year-old joined the Spanish giants at the start of the season but things have not gone according to plan for him.

The German international has not been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti and his performances have not been convincing either.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham are now prepared to provide him with an exit route out of the Spanish club and they are hoping to bring him back to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old was a key player for Chelsea during his time in England and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the London club.

It is no secret that Spurs need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Rudiger would be an excellent fit for Antonio Conte’s system. The German international thrives in a back three and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Tottenham next season.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to cash in on the €173,000-a-week defender.

The player has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2026 but Spurs will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable price. Real Madrid signed him on a free transfer from Chelsea but the Spanish club will be hoping to recoup a substantial amount of money for him if Tottenham comes calling at the end of the season.

The German should prove to be an upgrade on players like Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez and he could form a quality partnership alongside Cristian Romero at the heart of the Tottenham defence.