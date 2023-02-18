Van Dijk returns from injury to start: Newcastle and Liverpool confirmed lineups for late kick-off

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Confirmed line-ups for Newcastle United’s home clash against Liverpool.

Eddie Howe has deployed a strong team to try and pick up their first Premier League win since January 15. The Magpies have overseen three consecutive draws but remain fourth-placed in the league table.

Prolific goalscorer Miguel Almiron starts along with club record signing Alexander Isak.

This is Newcastle’s last league action until March, as they face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday, February 26 at Wembley. Their only league defeat of the season came against Liverpool earlier in the season, so they will be keen on avenging the loss this evening.

Liverpool line-up

Jurgen Klopp’s options have been significantly boosted by the return of Virgil van Dijk, who was out of action for several weeks with an injury. Stefan Bajcetic retains his place in midfield after an exceptional performance in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Watch out for Liverpool’ – Midfielder could join Reds for free, club have slim chance to retain him
Newcastle United enter talks with 6ft 6in fan-favourite
Giant US investment fund with $56bn make last-minute bid for Man United

Take a look at the visitors’ full line-up below:

More Stories Eddie Howe Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Newcastle United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.