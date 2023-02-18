Van Dijk returns from injury to start: Newcastle and Liverpool confirmed lineups for late kick-off

Confirmed line-ups for Newcastle United’s home clash against Liverpool.

Eddie Howe has deployed a strong team to try and pick up their first Premier League win since January 15. The Magpies have overseen three consecutive draws but remain fourth-placed in the league table.

Prolific goalscorer Miguel Almiron starts along with club record signing Alexander Isak.

This is Newcastle’s last league action until March, as they face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday, February 26 at Wembley. Their only league defeat of the season came against Liverpool earlier in the season, so they will be keen on avenging the loss this evening.

Liverpool line-up

Jurgen Klopp’s options have been significantly boosted by the return of Virgil van Dijk, who was out of action for several weeks with an injury. Stefan Bajcetic retains his place in midfield after an exceptional performance in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

Take a look at the visitors’ full line-up below: