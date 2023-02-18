Video: Bernardo Silva hits stunner from distance to give Man City lead

Manchester City Nottingham Forest FC
Man City have taken the lead against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground through a stunning goal from Bernardo Silva. 

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to respond to Arsenal’s win over Aston Villa earlier on Saturday and are currently going back to the top of the Premier league.

The goal was a stunning strike from Bernardo Silva after being set up by Jack Grealish and it proved unsavable as it flew past Navas in the Forest net.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports. 

