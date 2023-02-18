(Video) Bukayo Saka hits sensational volley to equalise for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka hit a sensational volley to equalise for Arsenal against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa took the lead through Ollie Watkins in the opening few minutes. Without a win in three games, Arsenal couldn’t have dreamt of a worse start, but it didn’t take long for them to bounce back.

Arsenal equalised through Saka who hit a powerful volley from near the edge of the area, beyond Emi Martinez.

Pictures above from BT Sport and Super Sport Football.

