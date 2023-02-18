Bukayo Saka hit a sensational volley to equalise for Arsenal against Aston Villa.
Aston Villa took the lead through Ollie Watkins in the opening few minutes. Without a win in three games, Arsenal couldn’t have dreamt of a worse start, but it didn’t take long for them to bounce back.
Arsenal equalised through Saka who hit a powerful volley from near the edge of the area, beyond Emi Martinez.
Bukayo Saka take a bow ???
An emphatic strike from Saka puts Arsenal back on level terms! pic.twitter.com/nhhrhbBvQ5
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2023
That is some finish! ?
Bukayo Saka equalizes in fine style with a volley for Arsenal.
? Stream #AVLARS live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL | #PL pic.twitter.com/1r5CYO2OKc
— SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) February 18, 2023
Pictures above from BT Sport and Super Sport Football.