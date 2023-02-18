Video: Cody Gakpo scores second goal this week after lovely Salah pass

Liverpool are off to a flying start in their clash with Newcastle at St. James Park as Cody Gakpo has made it 2-0 inside the opening 20 minutes.

The Reds are looking to follow up their Merseyside derby win over Everton with another important victory and broke the deadlock through Darwin Nunez after 10 minutes.

Gakpo, who scored his first Liverpool goal vs Everton on Monday, has now got a second for the Merseyside club as he finished off a lovely pass from Salah.