(Video) Darwin Nunez opens scoring at St James’ Park against in-form Newcastle United

Liverpool have opened the scoring against Newcastle United through a Darwin Nunez volley.

It is the Uruguayan’s 11th goal of the season, sixth in the Premier League, and came against the run of play at St James’ Park.

The Merseyside club handed the Magpies their only defeat of the league campaign back in August after an injury-time winner from youngster Fabio Carvalho secured the three points at Anfield.

Since then, Newcastle have been unbeaten. They have all the work to do now after the ninth-minute Nunez finish.

NUNEZ fires Liverpool in front! ? pic.twitter.com/Rf1IhYIxvJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.