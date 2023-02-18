Video: Gabriel Martinelli celebrates before scoring as Arsenal add a fourth

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Arsenal have gone back to the top of the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 4-2 at Villa Park in what was a very tough day for the Gunners. 

Mikel Arteta’s side went behind in the match twice but two last-minute goals saw all three points head back to London in what could be a huge moment for Arsenal’s season.

After a Jorginho shot saw Emi Martinez score an own goal, as the Argentina goalkeeper went up for a corner Martinelli ran the length of the pitch to tap into an empty net to add a fourth – celebrating with his arms out before seeing the ball cross the line.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Foden returns: Manchester City and Nottingham Forest starting lineups for 3pm kick-off
(Video) Jorginho forces injury-time own-goal in emphatic finish of Arsenal’s must-win Villa trip
Chelsea vs Southampton team news: Graham Potter makes six changes with big star returning
More Stories Gabriel Martinelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.