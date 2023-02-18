Video: Gabriel Martinelli celebrates before scoring as Arsenal add a fourth

Arsenal have gone back to the top of the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 4-2 at Villa Park in what was a very tough day for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side went behind in the match twice but two last-minute goals saw all three points head back to London in what could be a huge moment for Arsenal’s season.

After a Jorginho shot saw Emi Martinez score an own goal, as the Argentina goalkeeper went up for a corner Martinelli ran the length of the pitch to tap into an empty net to add a fourth – celebrating with his arms out before seeing the ball cross the line.

