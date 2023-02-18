Arsenal’s trip to Villa Park has ended in emphatic fashion thanks to an exceptional strike by January signing Jorginho.

The Italian inspired a late comeback for the Gunners, who were being held 2-2 to a rampant Aston Villa.

Jorginho then fired off an outstanding shot that rattled the crossbar, fell onto goalkeeper Emi Martinez and hit the back of the net.

The own-goal means his Arsenal goalscoring account is still yet to be opened, but he won’t care after securing a crucial three points in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal look to have won it in injury time! ? A crucial three points are heading back to North London… pic.twitter.com/hDgZIdOHa7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2023

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.