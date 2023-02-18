(Video) Philippe Coutinho caps off a fantastic Aston Villa move to regain their lead against Arsenal

Philippe Coutinho capped off an excellent Aston Villa move to regain their lead against Arsenal. 

It was an excellent start to the game with Aston Villa and Arsenal exchanging blows in the first 20 minutes. Villa took the lead through Ollie Watkins before Bukayo Saka fired a sensational striker past Emi Martinez to make it 1-1.

The action didn’t stop there though, with Coutinho expertly placing the ball past Aaron Ramsdale to regain Aston Villa’s lead.

