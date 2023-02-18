(Video) Watkins fires Aston Villa into the lead as Arsenal’s problems worsen

Ollie Watkins fired Aston Villa into the lead against Arsenal with an outstanding left-footed finish.

Arsenal are on a run of three games without a win. Mikel Arteta’s side appeared to be cruising to the Premier League title, but a poor run of form and defeat to Manchester City means they now find themselves in second place.

As they looked to end their disappointing run, Arsenal travelled to Aston Villa in the early kick-off, but they got off to a nightmare start.

Watkins latched on to a through ball from Matty Cash before firing past Aaron Ramsdale to give Aston Villa the lead.

 

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports.

