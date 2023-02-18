‘Watch out for Liverpool’ – Midfielder could join Reds for free, club have slim chance to retain him

Liverpool are among the clubs chasing Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot as the midfielder looks set to leave the Italian club this summer.

The France international has been tipped to leave the Serie A giants for some time but the 27-year-old now has a contract expiring in June and could leave Juventus as a free agent, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

There is a slim chance that Rabiot signs a new deal in Turin before the summer and that will gauge the interest of many clubs.

Liverpool are one of the teams linked to the France international in the report, with the Italian outlet saying after naming a few clubs: ‘watch out for Liverpool’.

The Reds are in need of new midfielders but fans of the Merseyside club will certainly be hoping for stars of a better calibre to join this summer.