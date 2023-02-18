According to ExWHUemployee, West Ham United and the clothing company Umbro are close to agreeing on a contract.

Since 2015, Umbro has provided the club’s uniforms, and a deal to renew this relationship for upcoming Premier League seasons is already in place.

A deal with Umbro will be finalized soon, barring the offer of a more lucrative deal from another kit manufacturer like Nike, Adidas, or even Puma.

“West Ham are edging closer to finalising a deal with a kit manufacturer to commence from next season, it has been reported by ExWHUEmployee,” as quoted by The West Ham Way.

“At present, the club have an agreement in place with Umbro, who have been the club’s supplier since 2015 – having signed an extension to the partnership back in 2020.

“Umbro have overseen a historic period for West Ham, providing the kit designs for our memorable and emotional Farewell Boleyn campaign, with the club then making a move from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016.

“With the current deal set to expire at the end of this season, Ex reported that the club have been open in the market at potential new suppliers – however Umbro, despite no agreement in place at the time, pressed ahead with designs for our kit for the next campaign.

“Speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast, Ex has now reported that a new agreement with Umbro is being finalised, which would see our partnership with the sportswear brand beyond its existing seven year spell.”