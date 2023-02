Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol admits he almost joined Leeds United in 2020 when Marcelo Bielsa enquired about his services.

Leeds were even expected to sign the defender for £17 million, according to The Daily Mail. That didn’t happen as the youngster ended up signing for RB Leipzig.

“Bielsa was the coach and I don’t know if you know this but my goal in my career is to play in the Premier League,” he told The Times. “I didn’t speak with Bielsa but of course he sends a few people and they came to Zagreb. I met these guys and they show me it was something like a plan how they see me in their style of football. I mean, when they presented it everything looked good and you could maybe see yourself there in that moment.

“I knew that I needed to take a few steps more before I get [to the Premier League] one day. At the end Leipzig is a really good club and I feel good here.” – said Gvardiol