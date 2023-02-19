Chelsea target’s father drops hint over plan for “important” transfer this summer

The father of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has spoken out on his son’s future amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea and other big clubs.

The Argentina international has impressed in his time in the Premier League, as well as at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he came away with a winners’ medal.

Now it seems likely that Brighton will struggle to hold on to Mac Allister, with the Seagulls often having to sell their best players, with the likes of Ben White and Leandro Trossard both moving to Arsenal in recent times, while Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma left for Chelsea and Tottenham in the summer, respectively.

Mac Allister could be next for Chelsea, with The Athletic recently naming the 24-year-old as one of the Blues’ targets in midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates a goal for Brighton

Discussing his son’s future, Carlos Mac Allister suggested that a deal was in place with Brighton for the player to seal a big move at the end of this season.

“For now, he is at Brighton,” Carlos told TyC Sports. “It seems to me a very good thing that he has returned from the World Cup and has not despaired about leaving, enjoying success calmly and in peace, in a team that loves him very much.

“The reception he received has been the best. He is very well in the club

“We all know that in July there will be possibilities to be able to leave. But prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract so that the club also has the opportunity of an important transfer, so that a lot can reach Brighton. It is the idea.”

