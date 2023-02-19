Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shows lack of class by mocking referee vs Aston Villa

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have earned a big result for his team against Aston Villa yesterday, but he didn’t give a great account of himself on the touchline.

See below as the Spanish tactician lost his cool at one point, as he mocked the referee for the way he gestured with his arms to signal for a substitution…

Arteta is an impressive manager, but this was not one of his finest moments, even if he is perhaps a bit justified in feeling annoyed at match officials at the moment following that recent controversy against Brentford, who were wrongly awarded a goal at the Emirates Stadium last week due to a major VAR error.

