Aston Villa want to sign €45m Man United target this summer

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the summer but the England star is also a target for Man United.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Roma boss Jose Mourinho does not want Abraham to leave the Serie A club, but the player’s desire is to return to England, with Aston Villa interested in bringing him back to Villa Park.

Abraham spent the 2018/19 season with Villa, scoring 26 goals across 40 matches. The 25-year-old has developed further in Rome over the last two seasons and Villa will face competition from other English clubs, such as Man United.

Man United are in the market for a striker and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, United are interested in the former Chelsea star and is on the Manchester club’s shortlist.

Erik ten Hag currently has on loan star Wout Weghorst as his striker for the rest of the season but will be hoping to have a top striker to take United forward in the next campaign.

According to the report, Abraham will cost any interested party around €45m but where he ends up is still unknown.