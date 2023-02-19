Barcelona are reportedly not ready to let Andreas Christensen seal a transfer away from the club despite interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the summer.

The Catalan giants have some financial issues at the moment, but it seems it would take a crazy offer for them to consider letting Christensen leave after just one season, according to Todo Fichajes.

Christensen was a key player at Chelsea, but left at the end of his contract last summer, with his form only improving in his time at the Nou Camp as he looks the perfect fit for Xavi’s tactics.

One imagines the Denmark international won’t be in too much of a hurry to leave Barca either, so whoever is eyeing him up ahead of the summer is surely wasting their time.

Christensen has proven a superb signing for Barcelona and they’d do well to build their defence around him for many more years to come.

Chelsea fans must be livid that they lost such a top talent on a free, especially as signings such as Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly haven’t really worked out as expected.