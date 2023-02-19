Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech after he almost joined PSG in the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Ziyech was close to joining PSG during the January transfer window. Ziyech was in fact in Paris ready to complete a move before it collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Despite being close to leaving Chelsea, Ziyech has still been involved under Graham Potter in the last few weeks.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich have entered the race to secure Ziyech’s signature. The Moroccan winger is still keen on a move to PSG despite the deal collapsing, but Bayern’s interest could change his mind in the summer transfer window.

With Chelsea continuously improving their playing squad, spending hundreds of millions, Ziyech could become surplus to requirements once Potter figures out his strongest team.

Potter has constantly tinkered with his side over the last few months, particularly with them struggling this season, and it’s been difficult to predict what side he’s going to play week in week out.