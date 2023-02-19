Bayern Munich are interested in signing Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho despite his contract talks with the club progressing.

Garnacho has been sensational this season when given the opportunity for Manchester United. The young winger has burst onto the scene this season and is keeping the likes of Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho out of the United team at times.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were in advanced negotiations to tie Garnacho down to a new deal.

Now, according to The Mirror (via Tribal Football), Bayern Munich are the latest club to show an interest in Garnacho, joining Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.

Garnacho appears to be enjoying his football with Manchester United and he’s playing regularly, so leaving the club at this moment wouldn’t make too much sense.

Playing at the highest level frequently at his age is fantastic for his development and he’s slowly turning into a key player for Manchester United. United will be desperate to secure Garnacho to a new deal if the interest in him continues to grow.