BBC pundit Micah Richards makes ‘BIG’ claim after Bournemouth win

BBC pundit Micah Richards says Bournemouth win against Wolves yesterday was a big one for Gary O’Neil’s side.

Bournemouth managed to get out of the danger zone after beating the relegation battle rivals Wolves at Molineux.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Richards said:

“Bournemouth winning at Wolves was a big one.”

The former Man City defender also praised Southampton’s win against Chelsea:

“It is madness, but this is why it is the best league in the world, the most entertaining for sure,”

“We were watching the goals go in and you are thinking other teams will score, but it wasn’t to be.

Bournemouth have a difficult run of fixtures coming up next, facing Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool.