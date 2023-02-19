Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has been criticised for his performance in the loss against Everton.

According to BBC pundit John Newsome, the 22-year-old midfielder failed to make a difference on the pitch and he did not look like he was up for the fight against Everton.

The Toffees were quite physical in their approach and Newsome feels that the Leeds players should have prepared themselves for a fight.

However, the likes of Aaronson seemed quite lightweight and he wasn’t ready to commit himself to physical challenges during the game.

The BBC pundit added that the players are well paid and they should have shown more heart when it comes to their performances.

“I feel he’s very lightweight. There were a couple of occasions when the ball was there to be won and he actually jumped out of the way. That, for me, is really disappointing,” he told BBC Radio Leeds.

“You’re getting paid good money, mate. And you’re supposed to leave everything out there. If you don’t want to put a tackle in and win the ball back for us, then I’d have plenty to say about that.”

Aaronson has done reasonably well since his move to Leeds but he is still getting used to English football and he will have to improve physically in order to thrive in the Premier League.

Leeds are currently fighting for a place in the Premier League next season and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the relegation and preserve their status as a Premier League club.