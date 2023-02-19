Chelsea signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old was struggling at the Spanish club and he needed a change in order to get his career back on track.

It seems that the Portuguese international has managed to impress at his new club and a report from AS (h/t SportWitness) claims that Graham Potter is impressed with the player so far and wants to sign him permanently.

The report further states that Chelsea are not prepared to wait until the summer transfer window and they want to secure an agreement with Atletico Madrid now.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants are prepared to sell through Felix to Chelsea permanently.

Apparently, the Spanish club’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Martin is not keen on letting the player leave just yet. Felix has fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone but Atletico Madrid could look to keep him at the club if the Argentine manager decides to leave in the summer.

The Spanish giants spent a club-record fee to sign him from Benfica but he has not managed to live up to the expectations so far. However, Felix is only 23 and he remains a world-class talent. The attacker has plenty of time on his hands to improve and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Atletico Madrid are probably hoping that he can still be a success at Wanda Metropolitano.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been very active in the transfer market under their new ownership and the Blues will be hoping to tempt the Spanish club with a lucrative offer.

The Blues need to improve their attacking options in order to challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons and the permanent acquisition of Felix could prove to be a quality long-term investment.