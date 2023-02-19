Four big-name managers linked as Graham Potter replacements at Chelsea, including two CL winners

Chelsea are being linked with a number of possible big-name replacements for struggling manager Graham Potter.

The Blues are in dire form under the former Brighton boss, so it could be time to make a change, even though it seems this is not looking at all imminent, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Chelsea took a gamble letting Thomas Tuchel go earlier in the season, and it doesn’t exactly look like it’s paid off so far, with Potter struggling to make that step up to taking charge of a big six side.

Fichajes has linked the west London giants with some bigger names who could fit better, with Champions League winners like Zinedine Zidane and Luis Enrique in there.

The report also mentions experienced big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone, and one imagines if things don’t improve soon at Chelsea, these figures would be seen as significant upgrades on Potter.

It will be interesting to see how patient the Chelsea board are with Potter, who has been given plenty of new signings to work with, but with little to show for it so far.