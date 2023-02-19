Exclusive: Chelsea struggles under Graham Potter “not that surprising”, says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea’s struggles under Graham Potter are not a big surprise, though he insists the Blues are sticking by their manager for the moment.

It was another bad result for Chelsea against Southampton yesterday as they were beaten 1-0 at home by the side who remain bottom of the Premier League table, and Romano has addressed the ongoing CFC crisis in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, ‘the Daily Briefing’.

Potter will surely face questions over his future at Stamford Bridge as he continues to struggle to get anything out of this Chelsea squad, despite huge investments made in a number of top talents in the last two transfer windows.

Of course, huge changes to personnel can be part of the problem, and that’s why Romano believes it’s not a big surprise that we’re still not seeing this team gel properly.

“Personally, I think Chelsea’s situation is bad for sure, but not that surprising,” Romano said.

“If you bring in many new players from different leagues in January, they need time to adapt to the league, country, life, tactics… it’s not that easy.

“These moves usually happen in the summer with two months pre-season, not in January when you play every three days.

“At the moment, Chelsea keep protecting Potter.”

This surely points towards Potter being safe for a while longer, though one imagines even these patient Chelsea owners have their limits.