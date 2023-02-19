Richard Keys says Graham Potter experiment has “failed” and names ideal Chelsea replacement

Richard Keys of beIN Sports has made it clear he thinks it’s time for Graham Potter to get the sack at Chelsea after a disastrous spell at Stamford Bridge.

Potter impressed during his time in charge of Brighton, but there were still one or two eyebrows raised when he was chosen to replace the popular and successful Thomas Tuchel.

So far, it doesn’t look like this was the right call by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, and Keys now seems to think it’s time to admit this experiment has been a failure.

Speaking on beIN Sports in the video clip below, Keys called on Chelsea to bring former hero Jose Mourinho back to the club for a third spell…

"The experiment with Potter has ?????? miserably!" Time is running out for Graham Potter at Chelsea. @richardajkeys suggests the Special One as the man to replace the English coach! ?#beINPL #CFC pic.twitter.com/HkTU2VTFxS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 18, 2023

Mourinho has enjoyed great success at Chelsea, but it’s fair to say his stock has fallen a little in recent times, and his spells at Manchester United and Tottenham probably won’t go down too well with the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Still, Chelsea surely have to do something soon or else things could get very ugly under Potter.