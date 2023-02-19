Exclusive: Forward is fully focused on Chelsea and not other potential transfers

Joao Felix is fully focused on Chelsea over other clubs and potential transfers, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Blues signed Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid in January, and he’s shown some promise despite the team generally struggling on the pitch so far.

One imagines Chelsea would be eager to make the Portugal international’s move to Stamford Bridge permanent, but, despite some rumours to the contrary, it seems nothing has been decided yet, nor will it be for a little while longer.

“Chelsea are happy with Joao Felix, he’s happy with Chelsea but it’s February. It’s only been 3-4 games, so any decision will be made on both player and club side between April and May, not now,” Romano said.

“He just wants to play and focus on football now, full focus is on Chelsea and not on other clubs.”

Felix has only played a few games for Chelsea, so it makes sense not to rush into these things, but at the same time he does look like a good addition to this squad, strengthening what had been a problem position for the west London club.

With so many recent flop signings up front, such as Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and recently departed players like Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, there’s surely a permanent role for Felix if a deal can be agreed, but it seems Chelsea fans will have to wait a bit longer to see if this is what happens.