Arsenal and Manchester United now reportedly look to be leading the race for the transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Chelsea had been interested in Dumfries as well, but it now looks like Arsenal and Man Utd would be more likely to sign the Netherlands international after the Blues struck a deal for Malo Gusto in January, according to Tuttosport, as cited and translated by the Manchester Evening News.

Dumfries has impressed in Serie A and could be a good signing to give Arsenal an upgrade on Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White at right-back, with the Dutchman perhaps more of an attacking option in that position, bringing more quality on the ball in the final third.

United, meanwhile, have two decent options at right-back in the form of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but it perhaps makes sense that Erik ten Hag is also looking at other options.

Dalot’s contract situation remains unresolved, while Wan-Bissaka has not always been the most convincing option at Old Trafford.

Dumfries could be a good fit for Ten Hag’s style of football, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does move to the Premier League.