Erling Haaland’s agent says Man City superstar is now worth €1billion

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm this season and sits comfortably at the top of the goalscoring chart with records in his sight.

The Norwegian striker has scored 32 goals across 31 matches in all competitions and his 26 league goals put the 22-year-old eight goals away from Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s record of 34 goals in a single Premier League campaign – achieved in a 42-match season when there were 22 teams in the English top flight.

Haaland is almost certain to break this record and more, and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, now believes the Man City superstar is worth €1billion.

Speaking to Telefoot, she said about her client: “Erling Haaland is now worth €1billion. I’m serious.”

Haaland has a contract with Man City until 2027 but it is uncertain how long he will really spend at City. The striker will continue to develop and grow as a player and that is a scary thought for defenders as the Norway international is not even in his prime yet.

However, no matter how much he develops, Haaland will never be worth €1billion, despite what his agent is stating in the press.