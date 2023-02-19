Chelsea agreed on a deal with Vasco da Gama to sign the highly talented midfielder Andrey Santos during the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old caught the attention of a number of European clubs with his performances for the Brazilian club where he scored 8 goals across all competitions last season.

The youngster was expected to join up with the Chelsea squad during the second half of the campaign and help them finish the season strongly.

However, the player is now set to head out on loan with Brazilian club Palmeiras keen to sign him until the season.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in his exclusive Substack column with CaughtOffside: “At Palmeiras he can play regularly and also they have Copa Libertadores, an important factor. The deal is almost done, still waiting on documents to get it completed but Andrey Santos will join Palmeiras.”

Apparently, there have been problems with the midfielder’s work permit and playing in the Copa Libertadores at a top-flight team will only strengthen his case when it comes to qualifying for a UK work permit.

Furthermore, the 18-year-old is likely to get regular first-team action at the Brazilian club and it will help him improve as a player.

Santos is regarded as one of the most promising young talents to have come out of Brazil recently and he has a big future ahead of him.

The young midfielder has the potential to develop into a top-class player for Chelsea and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League next season.