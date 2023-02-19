Exclusive: “Always been interest” – Fabrizio Romano comments on star’s future after superb winner vs Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has commented on James Ward-Prowse’s future at Southampton after his stunning free-kick to win yesterday’s game away to Chelsea.

The England international impressed again with another masterclass from a set piece, helping the Saints pick up a surprise win at Stamford Bridge to boost their survival hopes.

If Southampton do go down, they will surely struggle to keep hold of a player like Ward-Prowse, but there’s a long way to go before the end of the season, so Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column to stress that, despite interest in the Saints midfielder, there has been nothing concrete decided on his future yet.

“At this point no one close to him or the club wants to comment on James Ward-Prowse’s future,” Romano explained.

“He’s 100% focused on helping the team in this difficult moment, there’s always been interest in him because he’s a top player, but nothing close or concrete yet.”

Ward-Prowse would surely start for a number of other Premier League clubs, and could perhaps even be good enough for a big six side like Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see what happens with him in the coming months.

