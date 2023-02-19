Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano sets the record straight on growing Lionel Messi transfer speculation

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that he does not believe Lionel Messi’s situation has changed as much as some recent transfer rumours and reports have suggested.

The Argentina international’s priority is seemingly still to remain with current club Paris Saint-Germain, with Romano insisting in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the former Barcelona man has not held talks with anyone else.

Messi is only in his second season at PSG, but there’s been speculation about how long his stay at the club will be almost since the day he arrived.

The 35-year-old didn’t make the best of starts to life at the Parc des Princes last season, and though his form has improved this term, he still doesn’t look like the Messi we’ve come to know and love.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if the World Cup winner looked for a new challenge elsewhere, but it seems Romano isn’t too convinced by some of the recent reports linking him with an exit.

“I’m not sure the situation has changed,” Romano said. “Messi is currently only negotiating with PSG, they had an opening meeting (in person) with his father Jorge and he also confirmed he has no bids from Barcelona at the moment.

“It was just an opening meeting with PSG – more will follow in the next weeks in order to decide on the details of the new contract including salary, length of the deal and more. It’s early stages, now.”