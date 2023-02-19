Jurgen Klopp provides worrying injury update on Liverpool star ahead of Real Madrid clash

Jurgen Klopp has provided a worrying injury update on Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they look to get revenge on the Spanish giants. Madrid defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final last season and they will now go head-to-head once again, but this time over two legs.

With the Real Madrid fixture only a few days after they played in the Premier League against Newcastle, Klopp will be hoping the majority of his squad can recover physically and be fit and ready to play on Tuesday night.

Klopp has now provided a worrying injury update ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League tie and has admitted it’s “bad news” for Nunez.

“The bad news [is] Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will see. In that situation I don’t know what [the referee] whistled there against him, to be honest. In the end, he had to go off with a shoulder issue. We need further assessment. I don’t know in the moment. In the moment is it painful, but hopefully it’s just painful and not more,” said Klopp, as relayed by 90min.

Hopefully for Liverpool fans, Nunez’s injury isn’t too serious and he’s able to recover in time for the game against Madrid, but there’s very little time for him to rest and recover.