Jurgen Klopp wants to make huge decision for Liverpool but will FSG trust him

Jurgen Klopp is said to want to bring in his own sporting director to Liverpool ahead of next season in order to recreate the relationship he had with Michael Edwards.

Edwards left the Merseyside club at the end of last season and was replaced by Julian Ward for the current campaign. After just one season, the Liverpool sporting director will also depart in the summer and it has left many fans wondering what is going on at their club.

Many fans have speculated that Klopp is interfering too much and a new report seems to suggest that further. According to Football Insider, the Liverpool boss is said to be keen on choosing Ward’s replacement rather than being given one by owners Fenway Sports Group.

This would effectively mean that Klopp is selecting his boss and it is hard to say if it is a bad idea or not.

The report states that Klopp is keen on someone from Germany to take up the sporting director role at Liverpool.

There is no doubt that FSG trusts Klopp, but this is a decision that should be made by the Liverpool owners. The American owners have enough people to do the research to find a suitable replacement and that is something the German coach does not have time to do.