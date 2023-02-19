Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella could be sold at the end of the season if the Italian giants fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions league.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 26-year-old Italian international is a target for Premier League giants Liverpool.

Inter Milan are currently second in the league table but the likes of AC Milan, Atalanta and Roma are close behind. Their qualification to the Champions league is not guaranteed yet and Inter Milan will have to perform at a high level in the coming months to ensure they are in the premier European competition next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to add more quality and depth to their midfield and Barella is certainly one of the most talented central midfielders in Europe right now.

The Italian international will add technical ability, flair and composure in the middle of the park.

With players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain on their way out of the club at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp will need to bring in adequate reinforcements.

Liverpool have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but Barella would be the more attainable target in terms of the asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with an official offer for the Italian international in the coming months.

The Italian has a contract with Inter Milan until the summer of 2026 and they will be hoping to recoup as much as possible for him at the end of the season.