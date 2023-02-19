Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards has heaped praise onto Liverpool wonderkid Stefan Bajcetic after his recent first-team breakthrough.

The talented 18-year-old has added real quality to Liverpool’s midfield, and Reds fans will be thrilled that he’s been able to step up and help the team in what had been a real problem position for them in recent times.

Richards is certainly impressed with Bajcetic, dubbing the Spain Under-18 international a ‘revelation’, and fans will no doubt hope he can continue to improve and fulfil his enormous potential.

Discussing Bajcetic on Match of the Day, as quoted by HITC, Richards said: “He has been a revelation since he has come into the squad, he really has.”

Liverpool could do well to build around Bajcetic in the future, but they’ll also surely want more proven players to come in in the middle of the park this summer.

A report from Football Transfers has suggested the Merseyside giants could even have the funds to sign both Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount before next season.