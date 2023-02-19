Rarely-seen Liverpool player spotted with Klopp’s squad before Newcastle game

Liverpool’s on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo was surprisingly spotted in the squad for yesterday’s game against Newcastle.

The Reds won 2-0 at St James’ Park to continue their mini-revival, and it seems there may be some sign of Arthur nearing a return to full fitness.

The Brazilian was not named in the starting line up or on the bench yesterday, but this video below shows him arriving with the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Newcastle…

Arthur joined Liverpool on loan from Juventus in the summer, but his injury struggles have prevented him from making any impact so far.

