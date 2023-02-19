Video: Martin Tyler slammed as “embarrassment” for Darwin Nunez goal in Liverpool win vs Newcastle

One Liverpool social media account was distinctly unimpressed with Martin Tyler’s commentary on Darwin Nunez’s goal against Newcastle United yesterday.

It has long been well-documented that Reds fans feel Sky Sports commentator Tyler has an agenda against their club, and his reaction to this Nunez strike below certainly seemed a bit strange.

Just listen for yourselves as Tyler seems convinced the goal isn’t going to stand, even though there seems to be little indication that there was anything wrong with it…

Liverpool ended up winning 2-0 at St James’ Park, with Cody Gakpo scoring another early striker in what was an important three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

LFC have not had the best season, but two wins in a row look to have put them back in contention for a top four spot, as they’re just six points behind Newcastle now.

