Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner was superb against Newcastle United yesterday, showing he’s still got it in him to work hard and put in a shift defensively at this level.

The former England international was crunching into tackles and chasing down opponents as he helped the Reds earn an important 2-0 win at St James’ Park…

Liverpool have not yet decided Milner’s future for next season, so it will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old can win Jurgen Klopp over in the coming weeks and months.