Video: James Milner shows he’s still got it with tireless performance for Liverpool vs Newcastle

Veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner was superb against Newcastle United yesterday, showing he’s still got it in him to work hard and put in a shift defensively at this level.

The former England international was crunching into tackles and chasing down opponents as he helped the Reds earn an important 2-0 win at St James’ Park…

Liverpool have not yet decided Milner’s future for next season, so it will be interesting to see if the 37-year-old can win Jurgen Klopp over in the coming weeks and months.

