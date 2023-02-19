Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has named his former Liverpool teammate Divock Origi as the best finisher he’s played with.

The Senegal international has been fortunate enough to play with some fine players throughout his career, though it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise to see him pick Origi as the very best finisher he’s played alongside, especially when Mohamed Salah was so lethal in front of goal when they played together.

See below as Mane answers some quickfire questions about the best players he’s played with in certain areas, with big names like Bayern duo Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane in there, and Origi looking like a bit of an odd-one-out…

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Origi had his moments at Anfield and will surely always have cult hero status among the club’s fans, but even if he had the habit of scoring in some big games, it’s hard to argue he was a better finisher than someone like Salah.