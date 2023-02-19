Liverpool ready to use significant transfer funds on Chelsea star and one other world class talent

Liverpool could reportedly be ready to target both Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount in the summer transfer window.

The Reds look like they’re in need of a major overhaul in a number of positions, and midfield perhaps makes sense as a top priority due to the dip in form of ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Bellingham has long been linked as a top target for Liverpool, but it seems Mount is also of interest and there could be significant funds to try to bring both to Anfield, according to Football Transfers.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles on the pitch this season, it seems they are not too worried about still being able to lure an elite young talent like Bellingham to the club, according to the report.

Mount, meanwhile, could be another exciting signing in that department, even if the England international isn’t having the best time at Chelsea right now.

The Blues generally look poor all over the pitch, so Mount can’t really take the blame for also suffering a dip in his performance levels, having previously shown himself to be a superb talent.

It could be that the 24-year-old would do well to consider a new challenge at this stage in his career, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps the perfect manager to get him to another level.

