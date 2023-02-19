Man United put £25m price tag on 26-year-old ahead of summer clear out

Man United are a team on the way up under Erik ten Hag’s leadership and the Red Devils are expected to progress further next season once new signings have been added to the squad.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester club will need to sell in order to spend in the summer transfer window and the Premier League giants are expected to offload a number of stars to bring in quality.

One player often mentioned is midfielder Scott McTominay, with the report saying that United are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old and that their decision to sell him is final, with no way back for the player.

Man United are said to be confident that they can offload McTominay for £25m due to his experience in the Premier League and in January there was interest from several English clubs, according to 90min.

Should the Scotland international leave in the summer it will bring an end to his long stay with the Red Devils – dating back to 2002 when he joined the Manchester club’s youth set-up.

Where McTominay will end up is unknown, but it looks certain that his time at Old Trafford is up.