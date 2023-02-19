Manchester United have reportedly set their asking price for star player Marcus Rashford amid transfer interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The England international is in the form of his life right now, with four goals and two assists in his last five games in all competitions, and a total of 22 goals in all competitions for the season so far, matching his previous best-ever tally.

It’s not too surprising that this seems to have Europe’s elite on alert, with Rashford also nearing the end of his contract, though the Daily Star report that the likes of Real, Barca and PSG would have to pay £120million for the 25-year-old.

Rashford has shown he could be a great fit for almost any top European club, with Real Madrid certainly in need of someone like that to eventually replace the ageing Karim Benzema.

Barcelona, meanwhile, might also do well to bring in someone like Rashford after some patchy form from the likes of Raphinha and Ansu Fati in recent times, while Memphis Depay left the club in January.

Man Utd, however, will surely do all they can to keep Rashford, and that £120m price tag could work well to ward suitors off.